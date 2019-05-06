Busy Fife road set for three week closure

A busy Fife road is to be closed for three weeks for major resurfacing works, motorists are being warned.

A diversion will be in place to allow for the partial closure of the A921 coastal road between Aberdour and Burntisland as £200,000 of resurfacing works are set to begin.

Bus services and traffic will be rerouted as Fife Council start the roadworks on Monday May 13 to allow for the stretch from the west of Bendameer Road in Burntisland, to Bendameer Cottage to be repaired.

You may also be interested in:

Man found dead after Fife crash death mystery

59 new homes planned for Kirkcaldy waterfront

In pictures: the 27 locations in Fife where speed camera vans operate

A diversion will be in place directing traffic via the A909 Cowdenbeath Road, the B9157 and Mill Farm Road, Aberdour, while a separate diversion route for high sided vehicles via Crossgates and Beverkae roundabout.

Access for emergency services and pedestrians will be maintained throughout the work programme.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of the Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning and Transportation committee, said:“We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.

“To carry out the works safely the road will be closed from Monday until completion.”

During the closure a bus replacement service between Aberdour Railway Station and Pentland Rise, Dalgety Bay, will take passengers in Aberdour to access Stagecoach’s number seven service in both directions.

There will be one daily BW6 school bus service leaving Aberdour at 8.17am which will be allowed through the closure going to Kirkcaldy in the morning but will follow the diversion route on the return from Kirkcaldy to Aberdour in the afternoon.