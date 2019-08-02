Call for repairs to major Fife road

A cyclist could be injured or even killed on a major Fife road unless action is taken to make it safer, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Jonny Tepp claims the A91 between Cupar and Dairsie is dangerous for cyclists and is calling on Fife Council to improve the condition of the road.

He said ruts in the road were a “potentially lethal issue”, adding: “On a road such as this, where drivers are not always as forgiving as they might be, cyclists are often forced closer to the side of the road than is ideal. If they were to encounter such a rut it is not difficult to understand that the outcome could be a serious injury or fatality.”

A feasibility study has been carried out into creating a cycle lane.

Cllr Tepp added: “For the foreseeable future this road provides the only commuting route option for cyclists here. There may not be a large number of commuting cyclists on this stretch of road but there are some – and other cyclists that use the route because they have no other option to reach a cycle friendly route.

“Until a cycle path is secure here, it is essential that the road condition team gives consideration to the needs of cyclists. That means going above strict adherence to their guidelines and putting cycling safety first.”

Sara Wilson, lead consultant for network condition at Fife Council, said: “This section of road is not a designated cycle way but is inspected monthly, in accordance with our current policy. Any safety hazards identified are repaired within five working days.”