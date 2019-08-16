Calls to progress plans for park and ride next to Tay Road Bridge

Two councillors are calling for more progress to be made on plans to create a new park and ride facility at the Tay Road Bridge.

Proposals to build a new park and ride at Newport were announced in 2010, provided funding could be secured to take the project forward. It was estimated it would cost around £3.7 million to deliver the project, which would serve as a transportation hub serving the people of Dundee and Fife.

But, according to councillors Tim Brett and Jonny Tepp, little progress has been made since then. They have joined with two Dundee councillors in urging their respective local authorities to make greater progress with the plans.

“This facility has planning permission and could provide for a parking area of between 350 and 450 spaces where vehicles could be left if people were visiting Dundee,” said Cllr Brett.

“I have asked the convenor of Fife’s Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning and Transportation Committee if he would bring proposals to a future meeting of his Committee setting out the current position regarding the proposed park and ride facility.”

Councillor Tepp added: “Given the continuing and heightened concerns about carbon emissions and their contribution to climate change, and the likelihood of Dundee City Low Emission Zones in future, we should make the park and ride facility a high priority. The more ways we can help people to leave their cars to walk, cycle and use public transport the better.”

A business case for a park and ride at the site of the current car park next to the bridge was put together in 2009.

It was envisaged that the current bridge car park would be used for buses while a site on the hillside would be transformed into a car park with a pedestrian link bridge.

It was estimated that 315 cars per weekday would use this site by the year 2022.

Cllr Altany Craik, convener of the council’s Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning & Transportation Committee, said: “The South Tay Park & Ride project group is meeting this week.

“We will work closely with local members to make sure everyone is aware of progress and can contribute to finding a workable solution. We will also be working with Dundee City Council and others across the Tay City Region group to explore the options that are available.

“We’ll be bringing a progress report to committee in the near future.”