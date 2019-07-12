Campaign for Tay Road Bridge car park bus stop progresses

Stagecoach has been criticised after it raised concerns about stopping its 99 bus service at the Tay Road Bridge car park.

Councillors Jonny Tepp and Tim Brett have led a campaign calling for a new bus stop at the car park, arguing it will save residents in the area time when travelling to Leuchars, Guardbridge and St Andrews.

Around 300 people have also signed a petition backing the campaign.

But Cllr Brett accused the bus operator of showing a “lack of concern” for residents, following a meeting between the two groups, Fife Council and the two councillors.

Stagecoach and the bridge operators agreed to meet to see what could be done to allow the 99 service buses to stop at the car park.

But Stagecoach East Coast commercial manager Scott Hall said the firm had concerns about safety, potential of grounding at the entrance, and access to the car park when it is busy, saying these issues would need to be addressed.

Tay Road Bridge manager Alan Hutchison said he would be “happy” to accommodate the 99 bus stopping in the car park, but added: “I would first need to sit down with Stagecoach and agree what risk mitigation measures should be taken to avoid conflict between the pedestrians/cyclists that use the car park for the kiosk services or pass through it.”

Cllr Tepp welcomed the two parties agreeing to meet, but Cllr Brett said: “Stagecoach appear to hold most of the cards. We regret their stance which amounts to ‘nothing can be done here’.”