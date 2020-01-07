Car fire closes busy Kirkcaldy road

A car on fire has closed a busy road in Kirkcaldy during rush hour, prompting chaos in the north of the town.

Traffic has been backed up on Dunnikier Way, as emergency services deal with the burning vehicle at the section near Kirkcaldy High School.

The fire brigade have extinguished the fire.

Police say the road is still closed while the vehicle is recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called today at around 8.40am after reports of a car on fire in the Dunnikier Way area.

“The road is closed between the Hendry Road junction and the Whyteman’s Brae junction.

“There was no risk to the public and there are no injuries, The fire has now been extinguished and the vehicle is awaiting recovery.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.39am on Tuesday, January 7, to reports of a car on fire on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy, Fife.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to extinguish the fire and left after making the area safe.

“There were no reported casualties.”

