Car hits church wall in Kirkcaldy

Police were called to a Kirkcaldy incident this morning after a car collided with a church wall.

The incident happened at around 9.50am today, when officers were called to St Bryce Kirk.

Police say the vehicle has now been moved.

It is understood that the car had rolled backwards down Carlyle Road and across St Brycedale Avenue before colliding with the wall.

Officers say that there was no one in the vehicle and no one was injured as a result of the crash.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We received a report of a car hitting a wall this morning at around 9.50am.

"The vehicle has now been moved and thankfully no one was injured and there doesn't appear to be any damage."