Car overturned in Fife crash

A crash on a Fife road saw a car flipped onto its roof.

The incident happened last night on the A909 between Mossmorran and Burntisland.

Police Scotland said: “We received a report at around 6.40pm on Tuesday, May 7, that a Skoda Superb car had overtuned on the A909 between Burntisland and Cowdenbeath.”

It is understood that there were no serious injuries sustained in the crash.

Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

