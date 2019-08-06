Cardenden road to close for resurfacing

Motorists are advised that a road closure will be in place on the B921 Woodend Road in Cardenden later this month.

Fife Council will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing on the road from Monday, August 26 for up to four weeks.

During this time a road closure will be in place to allow the works to be completed safely and a sign-posted diversion will be in place.

There will be access for emergency services but access for residents and businesses will be at the discretion of the contractor.

Bus services will be running as normal.

The council is investing £273,000 improving the road network in Cardenden this month.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of economy, tourism, strategic planning and transport committee, said: “We maintain over 2,400 km of roads in Fife and are spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”