Consultation to be held on Stagecoach bus timetable changes

Stagecoach East Scotland has announced proposed service changes from the end of July.

The proposals, which will take effect from July 29, include changes to the Express City Connect network, as well as some local services.

Before confirming the revisions next month, Stagecoach are consulting local councils, along with customers and staff for feedback on the plans.

The company has posted full details of the proposed changes on its website at www. stagecoachbus.com with an online form and contact details for customers to return any information.

Staff will also be present at each bus station/Park and Ride location next week to discuss with customers directly, taking them through the proposals and collating any feedback received.

Douglas Robertson, Stagecoach East Scotland managing director, said: “We have been reviewing our network of services across Fife, Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus and in order to ensure we provide the best possible service for our customers.

“Feedback from our customers is vital when planning changes to local services. Customers are encouraged get in touch to ensure we’re able to plan the best network possible.

“The proposals include more frequent services to Edinburgh from Ferrytoll and Halbeath Park and Rides, including non-stop journeys and a new service for eastern Dunfermline, as well as ensuring faster and more frequent journeys between both Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy to Edinburgh.

“We’ve also proposed the addition of low floor journeys between Glenrothes and Dundee. Enhanced services between Fife and Dundee are also included.”

Customers can view the full list of proposals, as well as leave feedback that will be considered in the consultation process, via an online form on stagecoachbus.com, or by email at eastscotland.enquiries@stagecoachbus.com or by post to CUSTOMER CONSULTATION, FREEPOST STAGECOACH.

All comments on the proposals must be provided before Friday, June 7.

Following this process Stagecoach will amend their planning as necessary and publish details of the confirmed changes in early July.