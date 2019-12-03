Councillors target motorists creating parking hazard at Kirkcaldy train station

Councillors have agreed to crack down on drivers who have created a parking hazard on a busy road next to Kirkcaldy train station.

Double yellow lines are to be added to Whyte Melville Road to tackle the issue.

Cars parked on Whyte Melville Road, Kirkcaldy, next to train station (Pic: FFP)

Kirkcaldy area committee also agreed to parkings restrictions on the east side of Forth Avenue and on Station Road.

The problems at the busy junction have appeared recently after the closure of Forth House and the old Norman Rollo garage on Abbotshall Road which was used for free parking.

This caused many drivers to switch to Whyte Melville Road, causing traffic issues around the train station and leading up to Oriel Road.

In the report to the committee, Phil Clarke, lead consultant for traffic management, said: “Drivers are especially having difficulties on approach to the traffic lights at the south end as they are having to sit in the path of oncoming traffic.

“At the north end, parked vehicles can affect the entrance/ exit of the station car park.”

At the committee on Tuesday, Mr Clarke said: “It’s not a fundamentally large change, or significant – we’re just putting restrictions where the highway code says you shouldn’t be parking. We are just restricting to the statutory requirements.”

Additional restrictions will also be implemented around streets in Kirkcaldy, including St Mary’s Road, Commercial Street and Broad Wynd, and Dunearn Drive.

Cllr Ian Cameron raised concerns, asking if the changes would create parking problems elsewhere.

Mr Clarke said: “Overall we are increasing parking capacity, so it will give people a few more options. Overall, there is a net gain in parking.”