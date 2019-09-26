Cyclist in hospital after van collision

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after an incident which closed a Fife road this morning.

The incident happened on the A913 between Cupar and Moonzie at around 6.40am.

It involved a van, and a cyclist, who was taken to Ninewells in Dundee. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have closed the road and urged drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police Scotland were called at 6:43am on Thursday 26 September to an RTC on the A913 Cupar to Newburgh road, involving a van and a cyclist.

“The male cyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and there are no further details on injuries at this time.

“The road has been closed at the Parbroath crossroads, Moonzie Junction and Lady Burn at Balgarvie Road, with drivers asked to avoid the area in the meantime.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress