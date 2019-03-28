‘Dangerous’ Fife road set to get speed bumps

Concerns of Cluny residents about speeding motorists are being addressed.

The problem stretch of road was a section leading to a mini-roundabout coming from Glenrothes near the A92 slip road.

A report found that 80 per cent of drivers were exceeding the 30mph limit, with almost 20 per centabove 40mph. More than 100 vehicles were travelling in excess of 50mph each day.

Councillors at the Cowdenbeath area committee agreed to implement three speed bumps.

Committee convener Linda Erskine said: “This is the main route between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes west and the traffic is always bad. People have been desperately needing this.”