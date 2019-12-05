Double yellow lines on busy Kirkcaldy road ‘a sensible decision’

Plans to add double yellow lines to a busy road at Kirkcaldy train station have been welcomed.

Whyte Melville Road had become clogged as drivers parked cars the length of the busy road.

They moved in after parking facilities at the empty Forth House and the old Norman Rollo Garage nearby were closed off.

On Wednesday, Kirkcaldy area committee agreed to take action on the busy road which handles the bulk of traffic in and out of the railway station – and links into Oriel Road, one of the main routes into town.

Councillors agreed to add double yellow lines to Whyte Melville Road, and also sanctioned restrictions on the east side of Forth Avenue and on Station Road.

The moves were welcomed by Councillor Alistair Cameron.

He said: “People were parking right the way down towards the lights, which meant that if you were travelling on that road and there was a lorry or a bus, then that was the road totally closed off and cars were going up onto the pavement on the other side to get past.

“It was just purely unsafe, and it couldn’t be allowed to carry on.”

He added: “I think it was a sensible decision to put down double yellow lines.”