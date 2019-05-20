Drivers warned over M90 road closures

Drivers are being warned about closures on the M90 to allow for roadworks.

A series of overnight roadworks are planned on the M90 and A90 on the nights of May 27-29, to allow operating company Amey to carry out lining works.

Between 8pm on Monday, May 27 until 6am the following morning the slip road from M90 Junction 1a to the M9 southbound will be closed. Traffic will be diverted via the M9 northbound to M9 Junction 3, from where they can return south.

Between 8pm on Tuesday, May 28 until 6am the following morning the eastbound carriageway of the A90 will be closed between Scotstoun and Dalmeny with the following diversions signposted:

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the M90 southbound to Newbridge, then onto the A8 Glasgow Road and Maybury Road to Barnton Junction.

Local traffic and southbound traffic using the public transport corridor over the Forth Road Bridge will be diverted through South Queensferry to rejoin the A90 eastbound via the B924.

And between 8pm on Wednesday, May 29, the M90 southbound will be closed at Junction 1c, with southbound traffic diverted off the motorway to Admiralty roundabout then immediately back on again via the southbound on-slip.

All of these works have been planned overnight to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to use this route are advised to allow some extra time for their journeys.

