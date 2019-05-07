Driving test pass rates revealed for Fife centres

Data has revealed how hard it is to pass your driving text at Kirkcaldy test centre.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency show 54 per cent of all learners passed their practical test there between April and December last year.

That’s well above the national average of 46 per cent – and better than Dunfermline which recorded 48 per cent.

Kirkcaldy’s test centre conducted 3394 tests over the nine-month period and logged 1823 passes.

Dunfermline test centre held 2,364 tests, and 1,129 people passed.

Historically men have paid more for car insurance than women as they have more accidents – but the figures show they have a higher pass rate.

In Kirkcaldy, 59.6 per cent gained their licence, compared to 48.7 per cent of women.

Just over a year ago, the driving test was changed, with many observers saying the new test is tougher.

Learners now must navigate for 20 minutes using a sat-nav, and explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist their windows while driving.

However,it does not seem to have bothered rookie drivers in Kirkcaldy.

In November 2017, under the old test, the pass rate was 47.5 per cent, less than the rate in November 2018 after the changes were introduced.

Data from the 2017-18 financial year also revealed 48 per cent passed first time in Kirkcaldy, with 64 learners recording no minor faults.

Dunfermline’s equivalent figures were 43 per cent and 28 no-fault first time successes.

Mark Winn, DVSA chief driving examiner, said: “The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.

“We constantly monitor our examiner’s performance so they conduct and assess driving tests in accordance with the standards set. This includes the supervision of live tests.”