‘Fantastic’ first time pass rate for Kirkcaldy taxis

Ninety-nine per cent of Kirkcaldy’s taxis and private car vehicles inspected to make sure they’re up to standard have passed first time.

The inspections, which took place in June, July and August, involved Fife Council’s Fleet Operations inspecting each vehicle for its annual test.

Councillor Carol Lindsay, convener of Fife Council’s regulation and licensing committee, said: “This is a fantastic achievement!

“It’s clear from these results that the taxi and private hire companies in Kirkcaldy take the public’s safety seriously by ensuring that their vehicles are maintained to a very high standard.

“Well done to everyone involved.”

Of the 134 vehicles tested, 133 passed first time.

The other one passed on re-test.

This is an increase on last year’s pass rate which saw 97 per cent of vehicles pass first time.