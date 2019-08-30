As Edinburgh is one of the most congested city in the UK, Stagecoach is offering Fife commuters the chance to avoid those lengthy traffic jams by making the switch to luxury coach travel – and tickets cost less than you might imagine.

In the latest figures revealed by sat-nav company TomTom revealed that drivers spend up to 40 per cent longer on the capital’s congested roads during rush hour, compared to other times. On average, a 30-minute journey in Edinburgh takes an extra 21 minutes in the morning and an additional 23 minutes in the evening, meaning commuters can end up spending almost an extra hour stuck behind the wheel.

The introduction of services X52 (during peak times) and X61 means services between Ferrytoll and Edinburgh to up to every 4 minutes, with journeys from Kirkcaldy now following a faster route.

Stagecoach has launched new frequent, faster services across its network with coaches running up to every 4 minutes from Ferrytoll Park and Ride to Edinburgh at peak times.

“Our Express City Connect network which links much of Scotland provides the latest in luxury coach travel, with on-board features including free wi-fi access, mobile device charging points, leather reclining seats and air-conditioning,” says Douglas Robertson, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Scotland.

Following feedback from customers keen for faster and more frequent journeys into Edinburgh, , Stagecoach made improvements to its Express City Connect network earlier this summer. The company also invested £5.1 million into its fleet for 19 accessible, low-floor Plaxton LE coaches.

The new X52 to Bristo Square via Duloch Park and Ferrytoll has improved journey options between Dunfermline and Edinburgh alongside the existing X55 service.

Day return tickets for journeys into Edinburgh from Dunfermline cost just £6 and new day return ticket from West Fife to Glasgow costs just £10 on the Express network. A wide variety of tickets makes commuting by coach an attractive option for commuters. Kelty is now included in the Dunfermline ticket zone, reducing the day return ticket price to Edinburgh.

Service X58 still serves the coastal areas of Kirkcaldy every hour and has also been extended beyond Leven to serve Cupar and Dundee, meaning that direct links to Dundee have been reinstated with much shorter journey times. Service X60 has been rerouted via Hendry Road and Chapel Level with more frequent services meaning departures every 20 minutes –the fastest journey times from Kirkcaldy to Edinburgh. In the evenings, the X58 and X60 now offer two journeys an hour .

For more information about Stagecoach commuter services, visit www.stagecoachbus.com