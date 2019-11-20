Fife Council launches chats on transport plans for future

Fife Council officers are set to ask people what they want from transport services

They are conducting chat at bus stations across the region, starting next week – and they want people to “think big!”

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee said: “We’re not just looking to hear what works well now or how existing services could be improved, although that will be useful.

“Is there a completely different way of meeting people’s needs? Should we do less of one thing but a lot more of another?

“At this stage, any idea is welcome even if it seems like a pipedream. In the new year we’ll explore how people’s ideal-world solutions sit alongsiDe current policy, legislation, contracts and other practicalities, so that we can refine ideas ahead of a public vote on service options.

The conversations are AT:

Monday, November 25: Dunfermline Bus Station (2.00pm -4.00pm) and Halbeath Park & Ride (4:30pm - 6.30pm);

Tuesday, November 26: Glenrothes Bus Station (9:30am - 11.30am) and Kirkcaldy Bus Station (2:00pm –4:00pm)

Wednesday, November 27: Leven Bus Station (9:30am - 11.30am)

Thursday November 28: Ferrytoll Park & Ride (4:30pm - 6.30pm)

Friday November 29: St Andrews Bus Station 10am - 12noon)

Officers will be on hand to answer questions, gather ideas and provide freepost feedback cards.

Cllr Craik,added: “If you’re a regular bus user or if you’re just in the area at these times, please take a few minutes to speak to officers.

There is also an online link HERE http://our.fife.scot/transportingpeople – join the online debate and submit feedback by registering with the citizen participation platform, ‘Let’s Talk about our Fife’.