Fife rail disruption over Kirkcaldy track defect

Rail services heading through fife are facing disruption and delays today after a track defect was discovered.

The section of track is thought to be between Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn on the southboud side.

ScotRail says trains are running at a reduced speed through the area in question while the track is inspected.

Network Rail engineers are said to be on site.

In a message to passengers, ScotRail said of the incident: “We are having to run trains at a reduced speed between Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn which may cause some delays to our services.

“Our staff have now arrived onsite and are currently carrying out a safety checks, once we get an update from the ground, we will pass this information on.”

