Fife rail services cancelled after body discovery

Passengers through Fife this evening after facing cancellations and replacement bus services after an earlier incident caused major disruption.

An incident between Dundee and Arbroath stations caused delays and meant that ScotRail has been unable to get trains in the right positions.

Emergency services were called after a body was discovered on the railway tracks at Dundee this morning.

The 3.35pm Edinburgh to Perth was cancelled, and passengers who had been planning to get cancelled services are now expected to squeeze onto other trains, with some replacement services in place.

Also cancelled are:

• The 3.38pm Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton

• The 4.19pm Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath

• The 4.40pm Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh

• The 4.48pm Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath

• The 5.03pm Perth to Edinburgh service.

• The 5.56pm Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton

• The 7.02pm Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Some services in Fife have been subject to delay and alterations, following the emergency services attend an incident along the route earlier today.

“To keep people moving, we’ve arranged for valid train tickets to be accepted on selected local bus services. Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through the Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app.”

