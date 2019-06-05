Fife rail services disrupted after person hit by train

Rail services through Fife are being delayed or cancelled this morning after a person was hit by a train.

ScotRail made the announcement this morning, warning commuters to check for the latest updates on their service.

Disruption is expected until at least 10am.

Cancellations to services between Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath

Because of a person being hit by a train between Cardenden and Rosyth the line is closed. Disruption is expected to last until around 10:00 today.

In advice to customers, ScotRail said: “Unfortunately we have had reports of a passenger being struck by a train between Glenrothes and Inverkeithing, because of this services will be disrupted.

“We are working closely with emergency services and will update you once we receive more information from our staff on the ground.

“We have requested alternative transport at Glenrothes & Inverkeithing and have the following confirmed. x2 at Inverkeithing at 0800/0815 theses will be used to operate to Glenrothes calling stations via Dunfemline. x1 bus at Glenrothes which will operate from there at 0744 to Edinburgh calling stations via Dunfermline.”

Services affected include:

06:14 Perth to Edinburgh due 08:01

06:14 Perth to Edinburgh due 08:01 will no longer call at Glenrothes With Thornton, Cardenden, Lochgelly, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline Queen Margaret, Dunfermline Town and Rosyth.

This is because of a person being hit by a train.

06:33 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton due 07:40

07:06 Dunfermline Queen Margaret to Edinburgh due 07:43

07:16 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton due 08:17

07:18 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh due 08:21

07:35 Cardenden to Edinburgh due 08:37

07:43 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh due 09:01

08:34 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh due 09:42

uodates to follow