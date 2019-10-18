Fife rail services halted after train hits cow

Rail services through Fife have been halted after a train was damaged by a cow.

The train collided with a cow near Leuchars, meaning the service was unable to continue.

All train services through Fife are now subject to delays or revision, with disruption expected until at least 12pm today.

ScotRail tweeted that the cow had damaged the train.

Warning passengers about the delay, ScotRail said:

“We have a report of a cow on the line in the Leuchars area, our staff are enroute and we will provide an update as soon as possible.

“We are currently unable to run between Dundee and Springfield in both directions.”

The following disruption is ongoing;

07:59 Edinburgh to Arbroath is being delayed in the Leuchars area.

08:31 Edinburgh to Aberdeen is being delayed in the Cupar area.

08:58 Edinburgh to Arbroath will no longer call at Cupar and Leuchars.

09:59 Edinburgh to Arbroath terminates at Perth.

09:23 Arbroath to Edinburgh terminates at Dundee.

Local Buses:

Passengers can use ScotRail tickets or Smartcards on the following local buses, at no extra cost.

With Stagecoach buses between Dundee, Cupar, Ladybank, Markinch and Kirkcaldy.

Stations between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh are not covered.

