Fife road closed after man injured

A mana is being treated in hospital after being struck by a car.

The incident happened in Cardenden around 8:00pm.

Police closed Station Road while emergency services attended the scene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police received a call at 8.10pm this evening to reports of a male having been injured after being struck by a vehicle in Station Road, Cardenden.

“This is an ongoing incident and the road had been closed as officers continue with their investigations.”

It added: “Officers and paramedics are at the scene where the appropriate medical attention is being given to the individual.”