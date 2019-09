A Fife road has been closed after a tractor overturned and crashed into a garden.

Police and ambulance services are in attendance at Lundin Links after receiving the call at around 9.15am today.

Mill Wynd has been closed at the junction with Largo Road.

Officers say there is no indication of any life threatening injuries at this time.

Updates to follow.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress