Fife snappers urged to stay clear of Flying Scotsman

The Flying Scotsman will be armed with cameras and police to deter fans from straying on to the tracks during its trips to Fife this weekend.

British Transport Police officers will travel aboard trains being hauled by the world’s most famous engine when it travels through the Kingdom on Sunday following incidents in England.

Rail fans are being urged to stay clear of the tracks during the visit. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The two tours, which will see the carriages hauled by Flying Scotsman, will run from Linlithgow (morning train) and Dalmeny in South Queensferry and Inverkeithing (afternoon train) via the Forth Bridge and round the Fife Circle via Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, then through Dunfermline, Culross, Alloa and Stirling.

The National Railway Museum, which owns the locomotive, urged rail fans to stay well away from the line when the trips, organised by the Scottish Railway Preservation Society, take place.

Jim Lowe, head of operations, said: “In response to recent incidents of trespass, we are working with Network Rail and the British Transport Police (BTP) to fit cameras to Flying Scotsman at the earliest opportunity and all main line journeys from now on will have BTP officers on board.

“As Flying Scotsman continues its tour around the UK, we would like to remind people wishing to see the famous locomotive to do so safely.

“This means staying back from the platform edge, being aware of other trains that are operating, being considerate to other people and passengers and keeping well away from the railway track.”

He added: “Trespassing on the railways causes delays, endangers lives and is against the law – don’t ruin things for the majority of people who want to enjoy Flying Scotsman and stay safe.”

A spokesman for the BTP said several people had illegally got on to the tracks near Burton-on-Trent and Tamworth in the East Midlands recently in an attempt to get a closer look at the famous locomotive,

He said this had caused significant disruption with 56 trains delayed by a total of 16 hours. Two enthusiasts had reportedly stood too close to the tracks where trains passed at 125mph.

Chief Inspector Gareth Davies said: “It is extremely disappointing that a small minority of rail enthusiasts put their lives in grave danger in an attempt to take photos of Flying Scotsman.

“Quite frankly, they should know better and we are sending a strong message that this will not be tolerated.

“The railway is an extremely hazardous environment, trespassing could result in serious injury or even death.

“To prevent further incidents, we’re stepping up our patrols when Flying Scotsman is out on the rail network.”

He added: “Those caught trespassing or obstructing trains can expect to be prosecuted.”

Flying Scotsman, which is the oldest working locomotive still operating, was restored at a cost of more than £4 million by the museum in 2016 and has visited Scotland three times since for tours of the Borders Railway and Fife Circle.