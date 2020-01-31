Fife to launch charges for electric vehicle charging points

Fife Council have agreed to charges for electric vehicle charging.

From April 1, people will have to pay a connection rate of £1.60 plus 15p/kWh.

The charges were agreed at an economy and tourism committee in October, after council officers warned that it was unsustainable for the local authority to absorb the costs.

Currently, electric vehicle chargers are installed and maintained for five years through a Scottish Government grant.

Councillors were told that the funding is coming to the end of the cycle and that it couldn’t afford to run them free of charge. There were also concerns raised that the spaces were being abused as free parking by some people.

At the economy and tourism committee on Thursday, councillors agreed to approve the new rates.

Derek Crowe, senior transportation manager, said: “Under these charges, electric vehicles will work out at 4.3p per mile, versus 11p per mile for fuel.”

People would register via an app already to use the charging points. They would also be responsible for charging the customers and collecting the payment.

Mr Crowe said that the hope is the private sector would eventually take on supplying chargers, in the same way they do with petrol stations.

He added: “The Scottish Government is priming the pump in the expectation that any future growth will come from the private sector. It’s not really local authorities to provide that, but we will support the private sector. The expectation is that with the growth in electric vehicle sales, there will be a greater demand for the charging points.”