Fife weather warning: Strong winds and rain to batter Kingdom

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Fife, with winds of upto 70mph expected.

The Met Office says the warning comes into force between 5am and 5pm on Tuesday, with heavy rain also expected.

The forecaster said of the warning: “Very strong south to southwesterly winds are expected to develop during Tuesday.

“Winds will strengthen through the morning with gusts of 50-60 mph likely inland, and 60-70 mph around some coasts and over higher ground.

“The strongest winds will probably occur ahead of an intense band of rain that is expected to move quickly eastwards during the day, winds easing once this clears.”

• Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

• Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer, made worse by spray and surface water

• Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

• Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

