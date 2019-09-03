Forth Bridge trespasser halts Fife rail network

Trains through Fife have been hit by delays after a trespasser was spotted on the Forth Bridge.

All services over the bridge are now subject to delays.

ScotRail has advised passengers of the situation between Dalmeny and North Queensferry.

In an update to passengers, ScotRail said: “We have had reports of a trespasser between Dalmeny and North Queensferry, we are working closely with the emergency services and they have officers are on route to the area.

“Once we get an update from our staff on the ground we will pass this information on.”

A replacement bus service is in use between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh Gateway.

