Funding extended for subsidised Fife bus service

A subsidised bus service between Leven and Kirkcaldy has had its funding extended.

Councillors were asked to agree to extend funding on the L3/13, operated by Bay Travel, for a further six months.

It was originally funded for one from 2018. The new backing will see it run until March 2020.

David Paterson, community manager for Levenmouth, told Levenmouth area committee that attempts to get the service subsidised by transportation had been unsuccessful.

He added: “It has been well used in most areas, but in Wemyss villages, where there was most dissent, it hasn’t picked up as quickly as we thought it would.

“I’ve asked for further funding to allow transportation to see if it is possible to incorporate it into the main stream of subsidised routes.”

Mr Paterson added that if they were unsuccessful in their attempts, he would begin proceedings to withdraw the route from service.

Convener of the committee, Cllr Ken Caldwell said: “Local people told us this bus service was needed and usage figures demonstrate the demand is there. I encourage people to keep on using this service to make it more viable.

“I would also like to thank the local community councils for East Wemyss & McDuff, Buckhaven & Denbeath and Methil for supporting and promoting this issue.”