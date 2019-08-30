Funding secured for next stage of St Andrews transport study

The campaign to reopen the St Andrews rail link has moved further along the track, after securing Scottish Government funding.

StARLink has been awarded £180,000 from the Local Rail Development Fund, which could be used to pay for the next stage of a key transport study.

Predicated upon rail remaining an option in the ‘Case for Change’ portion of the STAG study, Transport Scotland has agreed to fund the complete STAG study in accordance with LRDF guidelines.

A StARLink spokesperson said: “This represents a further significant step forward in our efforts to address the sustainable transportation issues faced by St Andrews.

“We await with great excitement the report from the ‘Case for Change’ and are immensely buoyed up by the prospect of immediately proceeding to complete the subsequent stages of the STAG study, should rail remain an option in the current stage, expected to report shortly.”