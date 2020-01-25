It’s official: Fife worst area for train service

More trains were cancelled in Fife than any other area in Scotland, new figures show.

Statistics obtained by the Scottish Green party show that there were more than 2000 cancellations on the Fife circle over the last year, with the busy flagship Edinburgh-to-Glasgow route only registering 900.

The Greens are calliung on the Scottish Government to urgently prioritise investment in Scotland’s rail services.

The cancellations in Fife make up for almost one eighth of the cancellations on every route across Scotland.

Scottish Greens Transport Spokesperson John Finnie MSP, today revealed figures showing that almost 16,500 ScotRail trains were cancelled in 2019

As well as showing a total of 16,488 full cancellations for the period January 6, 2019 – January 4, 2020, the figures also revealed that 65,680 trains were delayed by more than five minutes in 2019.

The figures show that there were more than 2000 cancellations on the Fife circle, over 900 on the Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High route, almost 600 on the Aberdeen – Inverness route and 650 on the Glasgow Queen Street – Cumbernauld route.

John Finnie MSP said: “The huge number of cancellations and delays on Scotland’s railways is totally unacceptable and shows the need for significant investment in rail travel in Scotland.

“Scotland’s antiquated rail network is creaking under the pressure and needs to be maintained and enhanced. We know that improvements like dualling and electrifying the Highland Main Line, and reinstating the Dunfermline to Alloa and Stirling link are urgently needed to increase the capacity for both passengers and freight.

“Rolling stock inadequacies are also of severe concern and play a significant part in the number of delays and cancellations that have been experienced. The long promised refurbished intercity high speed trains have failed to materialise, leaving passengers travelling from the north and the north east at a significant disadvantage, while those using the Fife circle have been waiting an age to find out about much needed upgrades to rolling stock there.

“The Scottish Government claims that it recognises the climate emergency, but it has until now failed to prioritise investment in our railways. Communities across Scotland deserve a better rail network, and better trains. This is an issue that must be addressed urgently by Ministers.”

