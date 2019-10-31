Kirkcaldy crash: Police hunt driver after car flips on side

Police in Fife are hunting the driver of a car which crashed in Kirkcaldy this morning.

The car flipped onto its side on Hazel Avenue this morning, and it is understood to have blocked the road.

Police say the driver was not at the scene when they arrived and efforts are being made to trace them.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “We received the call about a one-vehicle crash on Hazel Avenue at 7.50am today. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The Press understands there are no reports of any injuries.

