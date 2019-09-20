Kirkcaldy street to endure roadworks for nine weeks

A crucial road in central Kirkcaldy is to undergo roadworks which could cause potential disruption.

A stretch of Bennochy Road and Victoria Road will see work done to improve the pavement, with some obstruction on roads created by barriers to create a safe work space.

Signs have gone up indicating that works will begin on Monday, September 23.

Bus stops on Bennochy Road will be limited on only one out of action at any given time, but Fife Council insist that there should be no disruption.

