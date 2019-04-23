Links Market: Here’s when the prom reopens to traffic

With another successful year for the Links Market, the traffic problems it brings aren’t quite over yet.

The traffic has caused problems in Kirkcaldy since the promenade was first closed on Saturday, April 13.

And it got far, far worse when the warm weather kicked in during the final bank holiday weekend – with traffic queues in and out of the town’s west side reaching as far in as the Beveridge Park Hotel on Monday afternoon.

However, soon all will return to normal, as the rides are packed up to head out of town for another year.

The road closures, which start at Charlotte Street continuing south west to the entrance of Morrisons supermarket are in force until 4pm on Wednesday, April 24, to allow for the clean up of the area.

