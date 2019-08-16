M90 closed after lorry crash

A lorry has shed its load on the M90, prompting the road to be closed and creating tailbacks throughout Fife.

Motorists faced lengthy tailbacks on the southbound section of the M90 near Dunfermline, this afternoon after the lorry’s trailer appeared to become detached and overturned.

The M90 is now closed southbound between Junction 3 and Junction 2.

Police were on scene to direct traffic but the smashed up army vehicle was blocking both lanes causing huge queues behind the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a lorry’s trailer appeared to become detached and overturned.

He said: “We got a call at 12.40 to junction two of the M90.

The M90 has been closed between junctions 2 and 3

“There are no injuries and the driver is out of the vehicle. Both lanes are currently closed.”

