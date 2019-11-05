Major roadworks revealed for busy Kirkcaldy-Kinghorn route

Major roadworks are planned for the Kirkcaldy-Kinghorn road later this month.

The work on the A921 will mean road closures, and temporary traffic lights, and will impact on bus services.

Re-surfacing work starts on Monday, November 11, running until the 22nd.

The key impact points are:

Bridge Street will be closed for the duration of the works with an alternative route for through traffic via Bridge Street, Pratt Street, Abbotshall Road, Nicol Street and Esplanade.

Peebles Street junction at Kinghorn Road will be closed.

Existing traffic signals will be turned off and temporary lights will be used.

Working hours will be Monday to Friday from 7.30 am to 5.00 pm.

There will be access for emergency services – but access for residents and businesses will be at the discretion of the contractor.

Bus services will be affected by the traffic restriction – more information contact Stagecoach on (01592) 645680 or HERE www.stagecoachbus.com

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee said: “ “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.”