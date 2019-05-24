Major two month road closure set for kirkcaldy

Motorists are being warned to expect diversions and possible delays with the announcement of a two month road closure at a major junction in Kirkcaldy starting next month.

Bridge Street, from the corner of Links Street to, and including, the junction with the B9157 Invertiel Road, will be closed from June 1 to July 31, to allow for Scottish Gas network improvements.

Kirkcaldy junction of Bridge Street and Invertiel Road will close for two months.

Access to Link Street from Bridge Street will be affected. A diversion is to be set up via Nicol Street will be in place throughout.