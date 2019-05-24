Major two month road closure set for kirkcaldy

Motorists are being warned to expect diversions and possible delays with the announcement of a two month road closure at a major junction in Kirkcaldy starting next month.
Bridge Street, from the corner of Links Street to, and including, the junction with the B9157 Invertiel Road, will be closed from June 1 to July 31, to allow for Scottish Gas network improvements.
Access to Link Street from Bridge Street will be affected. A diversion is to be set up via Nicol Street will be in place throughout.