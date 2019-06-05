Man attacked police officers on night out

A Kirkcaldy man’s night out in Dunfermline ended in violence and assaults on police officers.

Jordan Bruce was arrested following an incident at a pub and spat in an officer’s face.

He wrestled with police and tried to headbutt an officer during the scuffle, but later said he had no memory of the incident in question.

Bruce (23) of Winifred Crescent, Kirkcaldy, has appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court yesterday.

He previously admitted that on April 12, in Dunfermline’s Pilmuir Street and in a police vehicle, that he shouted, swore, acted aggressively, kicked and headbutted the cell door within the vehicle.

He also admitted to making offensive remarks.

He resisted two police officers, struggled with them and kicked out with his legs.

He assaulted one police officer by attempting to headbutt him.

He also assaulted a second policeman by spitting on his face.

Bruce, who was representing himself, told Sheriff Craig McSherry he had no recollection of the incident.

“I can remember nothing of that night at all.

“As soon as I went outside, that was it,” he said in the dock.

Sheriff McSherry imposed a community payback order with 200 hours of unpaid work.