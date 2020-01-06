Man dies after M90 crash

A man has died following a road crash on the M90.

The incident happened on around 11.05pm last night on the M90 northbound, around a mile and a half north of Junction 4 near Kelty.

Police say the road was reopened this morning.

The collision involved a silver Renault Grand Scenic which struck the central reservation of the road.

A Seat Leon car, also travelling northbound, then struck the Renault.

The deceased was a front seat passenger in the Renault. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment but he died as a result of his injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish his identity and police say that no further details will be released at this time.

The road fully reopened around 6.30am this morning after an investigation was carried out at the scene.

Inspector Greg Burns of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would urge anyone who can help to contact police.

“We would be interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen these vehicles on the road before the collision or who may have passed the scene immediately following the incident.

“Anyone who was on the M90 and using a dashcam is asked to review their footage and let us know if you may have anything which could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3379 of January 5, 2020.”

