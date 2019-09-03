Man in hospital after two-car crash

A man has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on a Fife road.

The incident happened at around 11.45am on the A917, between Anstruther and Crail.

Police say initial reports of a tractor being involved were incorrect.

A Police Scotland spokeperson confirmed that they had been called to the incident near Crail shortly before 12pm today.

The driver of a Kia Picanto was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

The spokesperson said that a car had been blocking the road and that recovery has been arranged.

