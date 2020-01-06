Man in hospital after two-car crash on A92

A man is in hospital after a crash on the A92.
The incident happened when two cars were involved in a collision last night near Cowdenbeath.
Police say that a man remains in hospital, having taken seriously unwell.
A police Scotland Spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.50pm on Sunday, January 5, following a crash involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Kia Picanto westbound on the A92 near the Cowdenbeath off-slip.
“The male driver of the Astra was found to have taken seriously unwell and remains in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”
