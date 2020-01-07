Mid Scotland and Fife MSP seeks meeting over Queensferry Crossing queues

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith is seeking a meeting with the Transport Secretary about the ongoing issues of queues on approach to the Queensferry Crossing.

The Conservative MSP has written to Michael Matheson following several parliamentary questions, including the most recent one in the Scottish Parliament on November 28, when she raised constituents’ concerns about lengthy delays on approach to the bridge, particularly in Fife.

She said: “I remain concerned that there are significant issues with traffic flows on approaches to the Queensferry Crossing when it is rush hour. The queues are considerable and therefore there are time delays for those travelling to work in Edinburgh and West Lothian.

“I continue to receive complaints from constituents, several of whom have made helpful suggestions about measures which would help to mitigate the problems. I would like to discuss these with the Cabinet Secretary to see if we can agree some solutions.

“At times, the queues to cross the River Forth are just as bad as they were prior to the Queensferry Crossing being built which suggests something is badly wrong.”