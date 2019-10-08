MPs welcome Scotrail change over service to busy Fife stations

Fife politicians have claimed success in getting Scotrail to re-instate a key peak time service to three busy stations.

Lesley Laird MP and Claire Baker MSP hit out at the company after “a week of confusion” sparked when the 0718 Glenrothes-Edinburgh service saw stops in Kinghorn, Aberdour and Dalgety Bay removed.

The timetable revisions were taken up after complaints from commuters – and tonight, Ms Laird said the trains would now stop at the stations.

She described it as “common sense finally prevails.”

Dalgety Bay had already been re-instated, but the other two stations still missed out.

Ms Baker wrote to ScotRail urging a re-think.

She said: “While the reinstatement of the call at Dalgety Bay for the 0718 service from Glenrothes is welcome, it should never have been removed.

“Passengers travelling from Kinghorn and Aberdour are still left with services which have been subject to delay or require them to change trains.

“In the first week of the revised service, commuters from Aberdour have reported the service due at the station at 0752 (which originates in Aberdeen) was over 20 minutes late twice, ten minutes late once and cancelled entirely on one occasion. Subsequent trains have also been impacted by these delays, causing many passengers to arrive late for work.” She described the level of service at peak time as “simply unacceptable”