MSP calls for access improvements at Cupar Station

Network Rail has been urged to improve railway accessibility at Cupar Station for people with reduced mobility when getting on and off trains, after MSP Willie Rennie received several reports of undignified and uncomfortable experiences from disabled constituents.

One case involved a disabled person not being able to access the train at Cupar due to a lack of staff or ramps available.

Willie Rennie has since contacted Network Rail, but is concerned by the inadequate response which confirms that there are currently no plans to make any improvements to Cupar Station.

Mr Rennie said: “In this day and age, it’s utterly appalling that people with reduced mobility are sometimes unable to board trains due to a lack of ramps or staff members being unavailable.

“Access to public transport is especially important in connecting rural areas in north east Fife, and in reducing social isolation.

“The Disability Discrimination Act, which was brought in years ago, requires owners to make reasonable adjustments for passengers.

“Surely enough time has passed that these changes should be in place. How long will it take before people with disabilities can access the rail service in the same way as everyone else?”

ScotRail did not respond to Mr Rennie’s comments.