MSP says no good news for Fife ScotRail commuters

A Fife MSP has hit out at ScotRail over a lack of improvements, saying passengers in the Kingdom are still waiting for things to get better.

Claire Baker, Labour member for Mid Scotland and Fife, says Fife passengers should get a cut in fares, as ScotRail has repeatedly said the service in the Kingdom is well below what has been promised.

Ahead of the introduction of new timetables in parts of the rail network, including on the Fife-Edinburgh line, ScotRail is promoting upcoming increases in available seats for passengers through its introduction of more high-speed trains and class 385 electric trains.

However in Fife, commuters continue to experience delays, overcrowding and cancellations.

Ms Baker said: “While this might be good news for other passengers, I am really disappointed that there is no good news for Fife commuters. Fife is again forgotten about while passengers continue to travel on overcrowded trains and have to put up with cancellations. Fifers spend a significant portion of their income on rail transport and this service continues to be not good enough.”

“We need to see improvement on the Fife circle sooner rather than later and I will continue to push for the Fife service to either be brought up to standard or for travellers to have a fare cut in compensation for the ongoing poor service.”

