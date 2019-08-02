Coaches now run up to every 4 minutes from Ferrytoll Park & Ride to Edinburgh, after Stagecoach unveiled new and enhanced services across its Express City Connect network.

The changes also see cheaper day return fares on selected routes, as well as an improvement to both the reliability and frequency of services.

The new and improved services started on Monday, July 29, following a review of Stagecoach East Scotland’s network of services, and consultation with customers and local councils.

The award-winning Express City Connect network operates high quality coach services across Fife and into Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Perth and Aberdeen. Feedback showed a demand for a higher frequency of Express services between Fife and Edinburgh, as well as faster journey times.

As a result, there are a number of additional services, faster routes and increased frequencies; new and improved day return tickets have also been introduced for journeys into Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee on the Express network, making Stagecoach’s luxury coach services an attractive travel option for day trippers.

The introduction of services X52, X57 and X61 will increase services between Ferrytoll Park & Ride and Edinburgh to up to every 4 minutes at peak times and services from Halbeath Park & Ride to Edinburgh will run up to every 10 minutes during the day.

Douglas Robertson, managing director of Stagecoach East Scotland, thanked everyone who had given their views during the consultation. He added: “These changes have come about after much discussion and we are satisfied that they offer our customers increased reliability, improved frequency and better value.”

The Express City Connect network provides the latest in luxury coach travel, including features such as free WiFi access, mobile device-charging points, reclining leather seats, air-conditioning, plus some services also have a toilet on board.

Kirkcaldy sees major improvements to Edinburgh, with service X60 now operating up to every 20 minutes during the day and rerouted via Chapel and Halbeath Park & Ride to offer faster journeys and greater choice of boarding points. Customers boarding at Chapel can reach the city centre within 45 minutes, for an introductory price of only £7 return.

Services into Dundee have also been improved, with new links from Kirkcaldy and Leven on service X58. Service X54 will provide hourly low-floor journeys between Ninewells to Cupar and Glenrothes. Combined with services X26 and X58, journeys between Cupar and Dundee will now run up to every 20 minutes. And frequency to Forth Valley Royal Hospital has been boosted, with services X24, X26 and X27 providing up to four journeys per hour.

In addition, a new introductory day-return of £10 for journeys between West Fife and Glasgow will be available, cutting the cost of travelling from Dunfermline by up to £6.

The network has received the accolade of Top Express Operation at the UK Coach Awards four times since 2015, as well as numerous commendations for the successful operation of individual routes and for its marketing campaigns.

For more information about Stagecoach Express services, visit www.stagecoachbus.com.