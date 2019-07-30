North east Fife road closure: Diversions you need to know

A busy road in Fife will close over a weekend to allow for resurfacing works to be carried out.

The B946 near the Tay Road Bridge will be closed between Friday August 16 and Monday 19th.

Newport Road, in Tayport, will undergo £97,000 of improvements from Scotscraig Drive to Ferry Port on Craig Cemetery.

The road will be closed for the duration and a signposted diversion will be in place directing traffic via the B946, A92, A914 and B945.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation said: “We maintain over 2400 km of roads in Fife and we spend millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work. Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”

Access will be maintained for emergency services and pedestrians.

Cllr Craik added: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum. Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”