Overnight resurfacing work starts on A92

Overnight roadworks have started on a section of the A92.

Resurfacing work is being done on the northbound section between Chapel Junction and Redhouse Roundabout.

The work will be completed by Tuesday, November 19.

The £300,000 of resurfacing improvements will be done between 7:30pm and 6:30 am each night with the exception of weekends.

A 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours each night. The southbound carriageway is unaffected.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, said: “The resurfacing is part of a series of improvements that have been carried out along the A92 in recent years, and has been designed to create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The work has been scheduled to take place during night-time hours with no weekend working to minimise delays, but we encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

The section is used by around 16,000 vehicles every day and essential surface maintenance works are now required.