Parking restrictions at busy Fife town junction

Fife Council has agreed to implement parking restrictions at a busy Levenmouth junction.

Double yellow lines will be added to the junction of Braeside/ A916 Sandy Brae, Kennoway, after a number of complaints from residents.

They had asked for stricter parking controls, such as permit only, but this idea was rejected by council officers.

In a report to committee, Colin Stirling, lead transportation consultant, said the transportation team hadn’t observed any parking that would require such measures, but agreed to double yellow lines to remind drivers that it is illegal to park within 10 meters or opposite a junction.

You may also be interested in:

Opening hours cut at Fife swimming pool

Accident closes A911 near Glenrothes

A92 closure planned for roadworks

At the Levenmouth area committee on Wednesday, Councillor Colin Davidson called for a site visit.

He said: “We should be talking to the residents and getting their views. Double yellow lines will make the situation worse as people will just move further up the hill to park.”

Councillor David Alexander proposed an amendment to proceed with the lines and review in 12 months. His motion was passed.

Emma O'Neill , Local Democracy Reporting Service