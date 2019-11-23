Police appeal after serious crash on A92 left one driver in critical condition

Police have appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious crash on the A92.

A Fife man was left with critical injuries after the accident on Wednesday which involved a lorry and a car.

It happened on the southbound carriageway of the A92 between the Bankhead and Glenrothes roundabouts around 5:20pm when the road was busy with rush-hour traffic.

The driver of a Vauxhall Astra, which ended up wedged underneath the back of the lorry, was seriously injured.

His condition is said to be critical but stable.

You may also be interested in:

Violent offender attacked police at Victoria Hospital

Feature: Why Burntisland High Street is bucking the trend

Flats proposal in Kirkcaldy sparks objections

Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate the crash.

They want to hear from any motorists who witnessed the crash or were driving in the area at the time, and who may have dash cam footage which could help officers.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, from the Glenrothes Road Policing station, said: “We are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash, or was driving through the area around the time, to come forward with any information they have, which could help our enquiries.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2547 of November 20.”